State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.65 Million Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,009,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,232,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,576,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,231,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,810,000 after acquiring an additional 738,595 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,565,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,044,000 after acquiring an additional 653,298 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HIW opened at $43.51 on Monday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $45.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.79 and its 200-day moving average is $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 57.66%.

A number of research firms have commented on HIW. Mizuho raised their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

