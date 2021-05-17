State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 300 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,098 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in UMB Financial by 30.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UMB Financial by 13.5% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 22,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UMB Financial by 635.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UMBF. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $32,536.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,646,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $259,224.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at $486,183.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,833,967 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

UMBF opened at $99.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $99.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.93.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.32 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 25.65%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

