State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 100 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBRL. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.27.

Shares of CBRL opened at $157.34 on Monday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $178.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $677.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

