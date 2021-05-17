State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,266 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2,703.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,984 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Eric Schwartz sold 2,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $159,061.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,513.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 730,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $49,742,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,820,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,198,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,091,687 shares of company stock valued at $74,779,686 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ IART opened at $70.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.66, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $42.12 and a 1-year high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

