State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 600 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 155,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 22,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 125,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NJR shares. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

In other news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $224,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $43.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.57. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $25.87 and a 52 week high of $43.94.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $802.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

