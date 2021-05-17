State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 300 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Ashland Global by 84.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Ashland Global by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ashland Global by 7,390.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $89.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.57. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.50 and a 12 month high of $95.20.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.