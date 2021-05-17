Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Takes Position in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 349,465 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned about 0.35% of BioDelivery Sciences International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,454 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,387 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BDSI shares. Roth Capital cut their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioDelivery Sciences International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.55.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSI opened at $3.56 on Monday. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $350.85 million, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.72.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $41.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.99 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin Kotler bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,098,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,560.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

