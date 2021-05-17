Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Makes New $520,000 Investment in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,116,179.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,826.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,672 shares of company stock valued at $14,488,401. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $122.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

