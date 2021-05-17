Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 14.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kadant were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kadant by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kadant by 317.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Kadant by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 50,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,256,000 after acquiring an additional 14,822 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Kadant by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kadant by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 422,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,196,000 after acquiring an additional 230,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total transaction of $226,636.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,092.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KAI shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Kadant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.25.

Shares of KAI stock opened at $175.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. Kadant Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.47 and a twelve month high of $189.40.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $172.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.02 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

Kadant Profile

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

