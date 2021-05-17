Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX opened at $111.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.73. The company has a market capitalization of $130.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.42, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.06 and a 52 week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Cowen upped their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

