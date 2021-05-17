Stakinglab Hits Market Cap of $1,609.59 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 17th. During the last week, Stakinglab has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stakinglab coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stakinglab has a market cap of $1,609.59 and $23.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00031060 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001188 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001620 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003562 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Stakinglab

Stakinglab is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

