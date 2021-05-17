StakedZEN (STZEN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $590.00

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. StakedZEN has a market cap of $3.80 million and approximately $590.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, StakedZEN has traded down 22.7% against the dollar. One StakedZEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $113.70 or 0.00261205 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00087190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.85 or 0.00488990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.00 or 0.00227435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.28 or 0.01181443 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00040653 BTC.

About StakedZEN

StakedZEN’s total supply is 33,404 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

Buying and Selling StakedZEN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakedZEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StakedZEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StakedZEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

