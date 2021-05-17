SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.20.

A number of brokerages have commented on SSRM. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $17.26 on Monday. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $25.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $366.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth $1,176,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,407,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,714,000 after purchasing an additional 392,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

