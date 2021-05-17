SSE plc (LON:SSE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,433.38 ($18.73).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSE. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SSE from GBX 1,625 ($21.23) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

LON:SSE traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,520 ($19.86). 1,507,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,075. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,479.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,440.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.85 billion and a PE ratio of 17.04. SSE has a 1-year low of GBX 1,156 ($15.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,659.10 ($21.68). The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.57.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

