SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $25 million-$27 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.90 million.
NASDAQ SRAX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.66. 1,181,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70. SRAX has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $7.20.
SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). SRAX had a negative return on equity of 107.87% and a negative net margin of 369.86%. The company had revenue of $4.52 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SRAX will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.
About SRAX
SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.
Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?
Receive News & Ratings for SRAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.