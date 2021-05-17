SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $25 million-$27 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.90 million.

NASDAQ SRAX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.66. 1,181,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70. SRAX has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $7.20.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). SRAX had a negative return on equity of 107.87% and a negative net margin of 369.86%. The company had revenue of $4.52 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SRAX will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SRAX shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of SRAX from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of SRAX in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SRAX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Dawson James assumed coverage on SRAX in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

