Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Square comprises about 0.9% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Square by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Square by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Square by 41.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Square by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Square by 3.3% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $8.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $199.14. 108,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,618,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.93, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.30. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Square’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.43.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,104 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total value of $953,687.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,125,812.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,238,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,771,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,250,191 shares of company stock worth $299,526,783. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

