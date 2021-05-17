Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SPXSF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.00.

Shares of SPXSF stock opened at $170.99 on Monday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12 month low of $108.90 and a 12 month high of $171.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.32. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

