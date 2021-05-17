SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $126.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.29. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $97.15 and a 12-month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

