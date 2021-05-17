SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU) Stock Holdings Cut by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU) by 75.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,109 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,091,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter.

VLU opened at $147.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.74. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $149.91.

