SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Position Lessened by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 40,802,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,641,997 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 359.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,094,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897,647 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 173.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,166,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,913 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,450,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,009,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,677,000 after buying an additional 1,679,089 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.05. The company had a trading volume of 97,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,276. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.95 and its 200-day moving average is $35.73. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

