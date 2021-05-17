SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Shares Acquired by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,876 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF makes up about 3.1% of Element Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Element Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.62% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter valued at $319,000.

QEFA stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.60. The company had a trading volume of 247 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,064. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $54.47 and a one year high of $76.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.64.

