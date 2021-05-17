SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Stake Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,674 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after acquiring an additional 20,749 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 76.4% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 62.4% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $108.82 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.49 and a 12 month high of $109.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.58.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

