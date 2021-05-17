Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $54 million-$56 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.38 million.

NYSEAMERICAN LOV traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $6.21. The company had a trading volume of 24,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,066. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average is $4.62. Spark Networks has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on LOV shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spark Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $74,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,999 shares of company stock worth $2,033,713. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.