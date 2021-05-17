Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.000-4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWX. TheStreet raised Southwest Gas from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwest Gas from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.60.

SWX traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $69.86. 385,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,798. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Southwest Gas has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $885.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Southwest Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $201,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

