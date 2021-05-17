Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV) Director Sells C$60,000.00 in Stock

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV) Director David Roger Scammell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,500 shares in the company, valued at C$59,700.

CVE SSV opened at C$0.54 on Monday. Southern Silver Exploration Corp. has a one year low of C$0.17 and a one year high of C$0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$133.91 million and a PE ratio of 24.55.

Get Southern Silver Exploration alerts:

Southern Silver Exploration Company Profile

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises 25 concessions totaling approximately 34,415 hectares, which is located in Durango State, Mexico.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Silver Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Silver Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.