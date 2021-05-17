Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV) Director Sells C$60,000.00 in Stock

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV) Director David Roger Scammell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,500 shares in the company, valued at C$59,700.
CVE SSV opened at C$0.54 on Monday. Southern Silver Exploration Corp. has a one year low of C$0.17 and a one year high of C$0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$133.91 million and a PE ratio of 24.55.
Southern Silver Exploration Company Profile
