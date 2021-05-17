South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.85% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SJI. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.38.
Shares of SJI stock opened at $25.75 on Monday. South Jersey Industries has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $29.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average of $23.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $24,491,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,831,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,172,000 after acquiring an additional 812,302 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,523,000 after acquiring an additional 439,427 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,088,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,153,000 after acquiring an additional 356,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,034,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.
About South Jersey Industries
South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.
Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.