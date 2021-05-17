South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SJI. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.38.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Shares of SJI stock opened at $25.75 on Monday. South Jersey Industries has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $29.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average of $23.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $674.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $24,491,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,831,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,172,000 after acquiring an additional 812,302 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,523,000 after acquiring an additional 439,427 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,088,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,153,000 after acquiring an additional 356,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,034,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.