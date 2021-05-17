Sora (XOR) Price Hits $666.57

Sora (CURRENCY:XOR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. During the last week, Sora has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One Sora coin can now be bought for about $666.57 or 0.01524999 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sora has a market cap of $233.30 million and $4.52 million worth of Sora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000192 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.50 or 0.00147560 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000748 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Sora Profile

Sora is a coin. Sora’s total supply is 350,000 coins. Sora’s official Twitter account is @sora_xor and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sora’s official website is sora.org . The Reddit community for Sora is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sora Ecosystem, a decentralized autonomous economy that works for all. Within the Sora App, users can send and receive Sora XOR tokens, build reputation points, and earn XOR by voting on projects curated by Sora. “

