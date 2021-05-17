Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of SLNO opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.71. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $4.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 30,576 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 108,234 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 269.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 26,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $219,000. 55.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

