SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SolarWinds in a research note on Friday. They issued a sell rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded SolarWinds from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SolarWinds currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.27.

NYSE SWI opened at $16.27 on Friday. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average of $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 135.59 and a beta of 1.07.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWI. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,669,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 20,255 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,835,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in SolarWinds in the first quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

