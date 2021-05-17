Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SEYMF. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEYMF opened at $16.25 on Thursday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.37.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It also offers solar power plant custom operation and maintenance services.

