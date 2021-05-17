SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) PT Raised to C$31.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price objective upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

SNCAF has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group raised their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC upped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Desjardins lifted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNCAF traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.52. 26,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,902. SNC-Lavalin Group has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $26.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average of $19.33.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.