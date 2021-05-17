SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SNC-Lavalin Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNCAF traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.52. The stock had a trading volume of 26,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,902. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $26.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.33.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

