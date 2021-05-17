SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Receives $61.08 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.08.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

SGH stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.97.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Alan Marten sold 3,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $155,129.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $173,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,019,865 shares of company stock worth $101,927,090. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in SMART Global by 287.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in SMART Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in SMART Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SMART Global by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SMART Global in the first quarter valued at about $207,000.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

