SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) PT Set at €70.00 by Berenberg Bank

SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) has been assigned a €70.00 ($82.35) price target by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 64.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of SMA Solar Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of SMA Solar Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of S92 stock opened at €42.52 ($50.02) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 52.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €48.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of €52.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. SMA Solar Technology has a twelve month low of €24.68 ($29.04) and a twelve month high of €71.80 ($84.47).

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

