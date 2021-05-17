SLR Senior Investment Corp. (SUNS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th.

SLR Senior Investment has a payout ratio of 94.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect SLR Senior Investment to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ SUNS opened at $15.05 on Monday. SLR Senior Investment has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $16.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $241.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.38.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). SLR Senior Investment had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SLR Senior Investment will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded SLR Senior Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut SLR Senior Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

In related news, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 8,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $129,899.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,733,816.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

