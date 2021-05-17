Slow Capital Inc. Grows Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,274 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 14,391 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $62.39 on Monday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $63.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.40 and its 200-day moving average is $62.55.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

