Slow Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.35.

CAT stock opened at $241.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.35 and a 200 day moving average of $200.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.47 and a 52 week high of $245.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

