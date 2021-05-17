Slow Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Slow Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 645.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 553.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.17.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $296.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.40. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.13 and a 12-month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. Research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total transaction of $723,775.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.60, for a total value of $21,364,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,935 shares of company stock worth $79,447,071 in the last ninety days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

