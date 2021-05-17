Slow Capital Inc. Buys 149 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,934 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $2,822,000. First United Bank Trust raised its position in Facebook by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in Facebook by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 17,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total value of $11,528,942.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,839,096 shares of company stock valued at $542,948,913. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $313.36 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $331.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.80. The company has a market capitalization of $888.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.87.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.