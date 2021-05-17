Slow Capital Inc. Acquires 1,469 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,037 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores accounts for approximately 1.4% of Slow Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $443,766,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,074.1% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,165,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $139,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,646 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 16.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,096,325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $491,190,000 after purchasing an additional 591,382 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,840,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $471,604,000 after purchasing an additional 438,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759,408 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $216,073,000 after purchasing an additional 317,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

In related news, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $116,611.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $130.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.25. The company has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of 155.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.58.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.