Slow Capital Inc. Acquires 1,055 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $574,864,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,299 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,853 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,410,000 after acquiring an additional 795,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Barclays upped their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

Analog Devices stock opened at $148.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.09 and a 52 week high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,486. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $361,975.90. Insiders have sold 53,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,385,638 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

