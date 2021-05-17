SkyWater Technology (SKYT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 18th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ SKYT opened at $19.67 on Monday. SkyWater Technology has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $22.42.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

