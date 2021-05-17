SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Receives $116.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SITM shares. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 306 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total transaction of $34,911.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,113.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $405,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,488 shares of company stock worth $1,942,838 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SiTime by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $84.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.77 and a 200 day moving average of $106.38. SiTime has a 12 month low of $24.46 and a 12 month high of $151.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.23 and a beta of 0.75.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SiTime will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

