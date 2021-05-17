SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Director Sells $337,480.00 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Director Akira Takata sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $337,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Akira Takata also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, Akira Takata sold 3,500 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $295,155.00.

NASDAQ SITM traded down $1.26 on Monday, reaching $83.08. 98,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,650. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $151.78. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.41 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.38.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SITM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,396,000 after purchasing an additional 901,966 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SiTime by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,096,000 after buying an additional 128,293 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in SiTime by 53.3% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 424,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,837,000 after buying an additional 147,491 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 380,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,548,000 after acquiring an additional 136,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 368,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,260,000 after acquiring an additional 140,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

