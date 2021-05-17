Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 7,666.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 466 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSD. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $114.55 on Monday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $119.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.75 and its 200-day moving average is $99.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $347.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 10,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 7,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.88, for a total value of $699,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,921 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,029.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $2,006,140. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

