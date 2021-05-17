Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.700-9.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.24. 1,609,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,528,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $53.88 and a 52 week high of $128.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.91.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Simon Property Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.07.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

