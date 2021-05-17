Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.700-9.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.24. 1,609,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,528,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $53.88 and a 52 week high of $128.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.91.
Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Simon Property Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.07.
In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Simon Property Group
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
