Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €42.67 ($50.20).

A number of research firms recently commented on LIGHT. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Signify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Signify has a fifty-two week low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a fifty-two week high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

