Signet Financial Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $127.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.62. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

