Signet Financial Management LLC Has $951,000 Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $146.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The company has a market cap of $202.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

