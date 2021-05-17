Signet Financial Management LLC Has $417,000 Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Signet Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 186,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 11,330 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $12,187,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $67.66 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.66. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $67.09 and a 52 week high of $70.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.